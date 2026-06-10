10.06.2026 11:58:31

CAC 40 Down In Negative Territory As U.S.-Iran Tensions Weigh

(RTTNews) - French stocks shed ground Wednesday morning amid concerns about Middle East tensions following the U.S. and Iran launching strikes against each other. The mood is cautious also due to upcoming U.S. inflation data and the European Central Bank's monetary policy meeting.

The U.S. military has launched fresh strikes against Iran in a very strong, powerful response to the downing of a U.S. Army Apache helicopter off the Oman coast.

According to reports, U.S. fighter jets struck Iranian air defense systems and radar sites near the Strait of Hormuz.

Iran also launched missiles and drones against several Gulf nations, including Bahrain, Jordan and Kuwait, and warned that "heavier and broader" attacks would follow if the United States continued aggression against Iran.

France's benchmark index CAC 40 was down 21.79 or 0.27% at 8,181.64 a few minutes before noon.

Sanofi slid 1.7%, while ArcelorMittal, Hermes International and Dassault Systemes shed 1.3%-1.4%. Capgemini, Schneider Electric and EssilorLuxottica drifted lower by 0.8%-1.1%.

Bureau Veritas, Pernod Ricard, Societe Generale, Kering, LVMH, Publicis Groupe, Credit Agricole and BNP Paribas declined 0.5%-1%.

Danone, Thales, Eurofins Scientific and Veolia Environment gained 1.1%-1.4%.

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield shares gained about 0.7%. The company announced a conditional agreement to acquire the remaining 50% stake in Westfield UTC from its joint venture partner. The acquisition consideration of about $705 million will comprise a combination of cash and up to 2.6 million new URW shares.

STMicroelectronics, Bouygues, Michelin, Engie, Vinci, Euronext, TotalEnergies and Eiffage posted moderate gains.

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