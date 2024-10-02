|
02.10.2024 11:05:22
CAC 40 Gains On Rate Cut Bets
(RTTNews) - French stocks traded higher on Wednesday as traders increased bets that the European Central Bank will cut interest rates by another 25 basis points on Oct. 17 due to falling inflation and weak economic activity in the region.
The dollar held onto its big gains in a week as Iran's missile attack on Israel drove the buying of safe-haven assets.
The benchmark CAC 40 was up 45 points, or 0.6 percent, at 7,619 after losing 0.8 percent the previous day.
In corporate news, TotalEnergies jumped 3.4 percent as oil extended an overnight rally on concerns that Middle East tensions could escalate and potentially disrupt crude output from the region.
Also, the company has announced the final investment decision for the GranMorgu development located on offshore Block 58 in the Republic of Suriname with total investment of around $10.5 billion.
Börse aktuell - Live TickerWarten auf US-Arbeitsmarktbericht: ATX und DAX im Plus -- Wall Street vorbörslich höher -- Hang Seng legt letztlich kräftig zu
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigt sich am Freitag freundlich, während der deutsche Leitindex auch höher steht. Die US-Börsen dürften sich am Freitag fester präsentieren. An den wichtigsten asiatischen Börsen zeigten sich vor dem Wochenende höhere Kurse.