02.10.2024 11:05:22

CAC 40 Gains On Rate Cut Bets

(RTTNews) - French stocks traded higher on Wednesday as traders increased bets that the European Central Bank will cut interest rates by another 25 basis points on Oct. 17 due to falling inflation and weak economic activity in the region.

The dollar held onto its big gains in a week as Iran's missile attack on Israel drove the buying of safe-haven assets.

The benchmark CAC 40 was up 45 points, or 0.6 percent, at 7,619 after losing 0.8 percent the previous day.

In corporate news, TotalEnergies jumped 3.4 percent as oil extended an overnight rally on concerns that Middle East tensions could escalate and potentially disrupt crude output from the region.

Also, the company has announced the final investment decision for the GranMorgu development located on offshore Block 58 in the Republic of Suriname with total investment of around $10.5 billion.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Warten auf US-Arbeitsmarktbericht: ATX und DAX im Plus -- Wall Street vorbörslich höher -- Hang Seng legt letztlich kräftig zu
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigt sich am Freitag freundlich, während der deutsche Leitindex auch höher steht. Die US-Börsen dürften sich am Freitag fester präsentieren. An den wichtigsten asiatischen Börsen zeigten sich vor dem Wochenende höhere Kurse.

Nachrichten

Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  - Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen