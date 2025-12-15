15.12.2025 14:55:21

CAC 40 Records Emphatic Rebound

(RTTNews) - The CAC 40 benchmark that tracks the 40 largest French stocks based on the Euronext Paris bounced back from modest losses on Friday. Market sentiment and risk appetite increased on Monday, aiding the benchmark's climb of more than a percent.

The CAC 40 benchmark is currently trading at 8,155.44, jumping 1.1 percent from the previous close of 8,068.62. The day's trading has been between 8,086.07 and 8,161.03. Buoyed by the positive sentiment, only 4 scrips in the index are trading below the flatline.

Kering topped gains with an addition of 3.5 percent. Publicis Groupe and Schneider Electric, both gained around 3 percent.

Sanofi topped losses with a decline of 2 percent.

Bond yields in France eased, in tandem with the global trend. Yields on France's 10-year bonds dropped 0.70 percent to 3.556 percent, versus the level of 3.581 percent at the previous close. Yields ranged between 3.580 percent and 3.543 percent.

Amidst the global easing in bond yields, the dollar too weakened, dragging the six-currency Dollar Index down by 0.16 percent to 98.24. Amidst the dollar's weakness, the EUR/USD pair has gained 0.15 percent to 1.1758. The pair ranged between 1.1759 and 1.1727. The EUR/GBP is trading at 0.8781, close to the flatline. The EUR/JPY pair plunged 0.36 percent to trade at 182.29.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

14.12.25 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 50
14.12.25 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 50: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
13.12.25 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
13.12.25 KW 50: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
12.12.25 KW 50: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX deutlich stärker -- DAX freundlich -- US-Börsen mit Gewinnen erwartet -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mit Verlusten
Der heimische Aktienmarkt notiert am Montag kräftig im Plus, während der deutsche Aktienmarkt moderate Gewinne verzeichnet. Die Wall Street dürfte den Handel höher eröffnen. Asiens Börsen gaben zum Wochenbeginn nach.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen