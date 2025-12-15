CAC 40 Records Emphatic Rebound

(RTTNews) - The CAC 40 benchmark that tracks the 40 largest French stocks based on the Euronext Paris bounced back from modest losses on Friday. Market sentiment and risk appetite increased on Monday, aiding the benchmark's climb of more than a percent.

The CAC 40 benchmark is currently trading at 8,155.44, jumping 1.1 percent from the previous close of 8,068.62. The day's trading has been between 8,086.07 and 8,161.03. Buoyed by the positive sentiment, only 4 scrips in the index are trading below the flatline.

Kering topped gains with an addition of 3.5 percent. Publicis Groupe and Schneider Electric, both gained around 3 percent.

Sanofi topped losses with a decline of 2 percent.

Bond yields in France eased, in tandem with the global trend. Yields on France's 10-year bonds dropped 0.70 percent to 3.556 percent, versus the level of 3.581 percent at the previous close. Yields ranged between 3.580 percent and 3.543 percent.

Amidst the global easing in bond yields, the dollar too weakened, dragging the six-currency Dollar Index down by 0.16 percent to 98.24. Amidst the dollar's weakness, the EUR/USD pair has gained 0.15 percent to 1.1758. The pair ranged between 1.1759 and 1.1727. The EUR/GBP is trading at 0.8781, close to the flatline. The EUR/JPY pair plunged 0.36 percent to trade at 182.29.