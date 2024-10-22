|
22.10.2024 16:15:00
Can a New CEO Get Disney Stock Back to $100?
It's not exactly the Logan Roy family from the hit TV series Succession, but it's time for Bob Iger and his board at Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS) to start looking for the media giant's next CEO. Disney announced a board shakeup on Monday. It will soon have its fourth chairman in the last three years.More importantly, Disney finally offered up an initial timeline to find Iger's replacement. The board expects to name its next CEO by early 2026. Iger's extended contract has him at the helm through the end of that year, but naming a new leader much earlier in the year will give Iger time to perfect the transition. The company can't afford to botch the baton exchange the way it did when Iger tapped Bob Chapek as his replacement in early 2020.More importantly, a tangible succession deadline eliminates one of the biggest question marks weighing on Disney's future. After two terms of perpetual contract extensions, Iger is finally two years away from leaving the corner office again. He needs to get it right this time. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
