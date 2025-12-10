The Market Aktie
WKN DE: A3E16Q / ISIN: AU0000306037
|
10.12.2025 13:15:00
Can ASTS Stock Beat the Market in 2026?
AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ: ASTS) was a bad investment from 2020 to the start of 2024. The stock woefully underperformed the S&P 500 during that stretch and went from $20 per share to $2 per share. However, that all changed in May 2024 when the company partnered with AT&T (NYSE: T) and announced its first commercial satellite launches for the summer. Because of the gains it made in 2024 and 2025, ASTS cumulatively outperformed the S&P 500 over the past five years. The space stock is up by 621% over the past five years compared to the S&P 500's 85% gain. Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
