Surge Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A2QNCP / ISIN: US86882L1052
|
13.01.2026 11:17:00
Can Its Current Surge Take XRP to $5?
XRP (CRYPTO: XRP) has had a fast start to 2026, surging more than 15% right out of the gate. That's better than almost every major cryptocurrency, including Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH).For some investors, that's a clear sign that XRP is about to go on another of its epic runs, just like it did last year. But I'd like to pour some cold water on that idea.For one, XRP's all-time high is just $3.84, and that came all the way back in January 2018. Admittedly, XRP made a run at that price level last year, but it topped out at $3.65 in July. As soon as it hit that multiyear high, XRP promptly cratered in value, ending the year below the $2 mark.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
