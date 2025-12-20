Answer Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A3EQ88 / ISIN: JP3127630006
|
20.12.2025 10:33:00
Can Shiba Inu Reach $1 in 2026? The Answer Might Blow Your Mind.
Cryptocurrencies are having a rough year. The industry's most valuable coin, Bitcoin, is down 8%, but those at the highly speculative end of the market are faring even worse. Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB), for example, is on track to end 2025 with a loss of more than 60%. Shiba Inu was created in 2020 by an anonymous developer named Ryoshi, who was inspired by the incredible success of the industry's original meme token, Dogecoin. Despite producing some enormous returns for its earliest investors, Shiba Inu has struggled to maintain its momentum because it lacks a true use case and, therefore, an organic source of demand.The meme token is trading at $0.000007 as I write this, but could 2026 be the year it stages a run to the $1 milestone?Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
