Dutch Bro a Aktie
WKN DE: A3C28Y / ISIN: US26701L1008
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18.07.2026 12:15:00
Can Starbucks Continue Obliterating Dutch Bros in the Second Half?
For the past few years, the assessment of coffee stocks on Wall Street has been simple: The upstart was winning. Dutch Bros (NYSE: BROS) ran circles around the incumbent, while Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX) stumbled through slumping sales and a leadership shake-up.In 2026, the script flipped hard. Starbucks shares climbed sharply this year, while Dutch Bros slid somewhat. The question now is whether the elephant can keep stepping on the challenger through the back half of the year.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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