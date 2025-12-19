Keep Aktie
WKN DE: A3D1CX / ISIN: KYG5244R1083
|
19.12.2025 04:15:00
Can the Stock Market Keep Climbing in 2026? Ignoring This Trend Could Cost Investors Dearly.
Investors are having another banner year in 2025. The S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) is up more than 14% year to date as of this writing. That follows exceptionally strong years in 2023 and 2024, when the index returned 24% and 23%, respectively. All told, someone who bought an S&P 500 index fund, such as the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEMKT: VOO), at the market's bottom in October 2022 has nearly doubled their money in just over three years.With the stock market on an incredible bull run and the S&P 500 trading near its all-time high, some investors may wonder if stocks can continue to climb in 2026. While the market is always forward-looking, it can be helpful to look back at historical data to make more confident decisions. And investors who ignore this historical trend in 2026 may end up regretting it.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!