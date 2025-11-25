TMC The Metals Company Aktie
Can TMC The Metals Company Stock Beat the Market?
When asked to imagine mining operations, most will picture machinery moving around massive holes in the ground. TMC The Metals Company (NASDAQ: TMC) has something else in mind. Committed to deep-sea mining, TMC is working toward extracting cobalt, nickel, copper, and manganese from the polymetallic nodules (small mineral-rich rocks) that it procures from the sea floor.Since the start of the year, shares of TMC have skyrocketed by approximately 375% as of this writing, vastly outperforming the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC), which has risen by 14%. However, prospective investors want to know how the stock has performed over more extended time periods, and whether it has the potential to continue outperforming the market.Let's take a closer look at TMC The Metals Company to answer these questions and see if the stock is worth closer consideration. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
