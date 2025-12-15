Canopy Growth Aktie

Canopy Growth

WKN DE: A140QA / ISIN: CA1380351009

15.12.2025 15:48:14

Canopy Growth To Buy MTL Cannabis For Approx. $125 Mln, Stock Down

(RTTNews) - Canopy Growth Corp. (CGC), Monday announced an agreement to acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares of MTL Cannabis Corp. as well as settle its all debt and debt-like instruments in a deal worth approximately $125 million on a fully-diluted equity basis and approximately $179 million on an enterprise value basis.

As per the deal, each shareholder of MTL will receive fixed consideration of 0.32 of a common share of Canopy Growth and $0.144 in cash for each MTL Share.

Canopy Growth expects the acquisition to strengthen its position in Canada's medical market and deepens its presence in key Canadian adult-use markets.

The transaction is expected to close before the end of February 2026.

Currently, CGC is trading at $1.67, down 3.46 percent on the Nasdaq.

