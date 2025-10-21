Capital One Financial Aktie
WKN: 893413 / ISIN: US14040H1059
21.10.2025 22:43:54
Capital One Financial Corp. Q3 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates
(RTTNews) - Capital One Financial Corp. (COF) revealed earnings for its third quarter that Increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.
The company's bottom line totaled $3.086 billion, or $4.83 per share. This compares with $1.692 billion, or $4.41 per share, last year.
Excluding items, Capital One Financial Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $3.801 billion or $5.95 per share for the period.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $4.36 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the period rose 53.4% to $15.359 billion from $10.014 billion last year.
Capital One Financial Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings: $3.086 Bln. vs. $1.692 Bln. last year. -EPS: $4.83 vs. $4.41 last year. -Revenue: $15.359 Bln vs. $10.014 Bln last year.
