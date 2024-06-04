Capricor Reveals Positive Data From 3-Year HOPE-2 Study Of CAP-1002 In Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy

(RTTNews) - Capricor Therapeutics (CAPR), Tuesday announced positive 3-year results from the ongoing HOPE-2 open-label, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled extension study with CAP-1002 for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

The biotechnology company said the CAP-1002 treatment has shown consistently well-tolerated safety profile throughout the study. The study observed a statistically significant reduction in Performance of the Upper Limb or PUL decline as well as stabilization in Left Ventricular Ejection Fraction or LVEF in CAP-1002 treated patients suggesting sustained disease attenuation.

The Company plans to present these results at the Parent Project Muscular Dystrophy 30th Annual Conference. The results from the Phase 3 HOPE-3 pivotal trial will be released in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Duchenne muscular dystrophy is a genetic disorder characterized by progressive weakness and chronic inflammation of the skeletal, heart and respiratory muscles with mortality at a median age of approximately 30 years.

