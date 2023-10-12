Carbios Demonstrates Superior Performance of Its Enzyme in World-Renowned Scientific Publication

Regulatory News:

Carbios (Euronext Growth Paris: ALCRB), a pioneer in the development and industrialization of biological technologies to reinvent the life cycle of plastics and textiles, announces the publication in ACS Catalysis, one of the world's most influential scientific journals (Impact Factor 13.7), of an article entitled "Assessment of Four Engineered PET Degrading Enzymes Considering Large-Scale Industrial Applications." The article demonstrates that Carbios' enzyme LCCICCG (published in Nature in 2020) outperforms all three competitors considered most promising in scientific literature: two variants of the IsPETase enzyme produced by Ideonella sakaiensis described by the University of Manchester and the University of Austin (Texas) and a variant of PES-H1 (also known as PHL7) described by the University of Greifswald. By using a standardized method for comparing PET degrading enzymes under industrial conditions, Carbios and Toulouse Biotechnology Institute (TBI) validate the superior performance of Carbios' enzyme and confirm Carbios' leadership in the field. Moreover, since 2020, Carbios has significantly enhanced the enzyme used in this article, further extending its lead. This next-generation enzyme (results not yet published) will be used in the world's first PET biorecycling plant due for commissioning in 2025.

Alain Marty, Chief Scientific Officer of Carbios: "With this publication in the prestigious ACS Catalysis journal, we wanted to offer the scientific community a standardized method for comparing enzymes under industrial conditions. This study confirms Carbios' position as a leader not only for the superior performance of its enzyme for the degradation of PET, but above all in its industrial-scale application for the biorecycling of plastic and textiles. I would like to thank all my teams and my fellow co-authors for their collaboration and perseverance in publishing this landmark article."

By collaborating with renowned enzymologists, Prof. Uwe Bornscheuer (University of Greifswald), and Prof. Gert Weber (Helmholtz-Zentrum Berlin), Carbios mobilizes expertise to accelerate the biological recycling of PET.

Click the following link to read the publication: https://pubs.acs.org/doi/epdf/10.1021/acscatal.3c02922

Authors: Grégory Arnal, Julien Anglade, Sabine Gavalda, Vincent Tournier, Nicolas Chabot, Uwe T. Bornscheuer, Gert Weber and Alain Marty

About Carbios:

Carbios is a biotech company developing and industrializing biological solutions to reinvent the life cycle of plastic and textiles. Inspired by nature, Carbios develops enzyme-based processes to break down plastic with a mission to avoid plastic and textile pollution, and accelerate the transition to a circular economy. Its two disruptive technologies for the biorecycling of PET and the biodegradation of PLA are reaching industrial and commercial scale. Its biorecycling demonstration plant has been operational since 2021 and a first industrial plant, in partnership with Indorama Ventures, is due to be commissioned in 2025. Carbios has received scientific recognition, notably with the cover of Nature, and is supported by prestigious brands in the cosmetics, Food & Beverage and apparel industries to enhance their products’ recyclability and circularity. Nestlé Waters, PepsiCo and Suntory Beverage & Food Europe are members of a packaging consortium founded by Carbios and L’Oréal. On, Patagonia, PUMA, PVH Corp. and Salomon collaborate with Carbios in a textile consortium.

Visit www.carbios.com/en to find out more about biotechnology powering plastic and textile circularity.

Twitter: Carbios / LinkedIn: Carbios / Instagram: insidecarbios

Information on Carbios shares:

ISIN Code FR0011648716 Ticker Code Euronext Growth: ALCRB LEI: 969500M2RCIWO4NO5F08

Carbios, founded in 2011 by Truffle Capital, is eligible for the PEA-PME, a government program allowing French residents investing in SMEs to benefit from income tax rebates.

This press release and the information contained herein do not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy or subscribe to shares in Carbios in any country.

Disclaimer on forward-looking statements and risk factors:

This press release contains forward-looking statements, not historical data, and should not be construed as a guarantee that the facts and data stated will occur. These forward-looking statements are based on data, assumptions and estimates considered reasonable by Carbios. Carbios operates in a competitive and rapidly evolving environment. It is therefore not in a position to anticipate all risks, uncertainties or other factors that may affect its business, their potential impact on its business or the extent to which the materialization of a risk or combination of risks could lead to results that differ significantly from those mentioned in any forward-looking statement. Carbios draws your attention to the fact that forward-looking statements are in no way a guarantee of its future performance and that its actual financial position, results and cash flows and the development of the sector in which Carbios operates may differ significantly from those proposed or suggested by the forward-looking statements contained in this document. In addition, even if Carbios’ financial position, results, cash flows and developments in the industry in which it operates are consistent with the forward-looking information contained in this document, such results or developments may not be a reliable indication of Carbios’ future results or developments. Readers are advised to carefully consider the risk factors described in the Universal registration document filed with the French Market Authority ("AMF”), as well as in the half-year financial report available free of charge on the Company’s website. Should all or any part of these risk factors materialize or others, in no case whatsoever will Carbios be liable to anyone for any decision made or action taken in conjunction with the information and/or statements in this press release or for any related damages. This information is given only as of the date of this press release. Carbios makes no commitment to publish updates to this information or on the assumptions on which it is based, except in accordance with any legal or regulatory obligation applicable to it.

Translation is for information purposes only.

In case of discrepancy between the French and the English version of this press release, the French version shall prevail

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231011889968/en/