Carbios Publishes First Sustainability Report and Underscores Commitment to Circularity and Environmental Responsibilities

Regulatory News:

Carbios (Euronext Growth Paris: ALCRB) (Paris:ALCRB), a pioneer in the development and industrialization of biological technologies to reinvent the life cycle of plastics and textiles, today published its first Sustainability Report using 2021 as the baseline year. The report outlines Carbios’ commitment to developing environmental, social and governance (ESG) initiatives that go beyond the industrial development of its innovative plastics biorecycling technologies. Although not subject to the regulatory requirement of the Non-Financial Reporting Directive (NFRD), Carbios has nonetheless structured its report in accordance with the requirements of the European directive on Extra-Financial Performance Statements.

"This first Sustainability Report aims to communicate in full transparency our CSR1 strategy, our values and our ambitions to contribute, with all our stakeholders, to building a sustainable future and a circular economy,” said Emmanuel Ladent, Chief Executive Officer of Carbios. "We commit ourselves to publishing a Sustainability Report annually, as we strive to continually strengthen our business practices to have a positive impact on the world and our fellow citizens.”

Carbios’ sustainability strategy is based on three pillars (governance and ethics, the environment, social and societal issues) divided into 22 priority material challenges. Each one has led to the implementation of a dedicated policy and the monitoring of specific KPIs to anchor sustainable development in the day-to-day operations and at the heart of governance.

With its breakthrough technologies, Carbios has the most advanced biological solution to move the plastic and textile industries towards circularity by keeping existing plastics at their highest value for as long as possible (almost infinitely) while reducing CO 2 emissions. Carbios’ Sustainability Report reflects the company’s dedication to transparency in action and highlights its relentless efforts in areas such as environmental sustainability; employee relations, diversity and inclusion; and corporate governance.

Within its 2021 Sustainability Report, Carbios has formalized several targets including:

ENVIRONMENTAL OBJECTIVES : A sustainable company is an environmentally responsible company

Use the Life Cycle Assessment (LCA) method to maximize circularity and aim for the lowest carbon impact

Commit to depolymerizing 60 tons of PET in 2023 at the Demonstration Plant in Clermont-Ferrand: the equivalent of about 3.2 million plastic bottles or 4 million food trays

SOCIAL OBJECTIVES : A sustainable company is a strong and desirable company

Contribute to local economic development in France: the world’s first industrial-scale enzymatic PET recycling plant in Longlaville will create 150 direct and indirect jobs

In a context of strong growth, promote employee well-being and safety by developing training, and ensuring the management and prevention of psycho-social risks

Strengthen commitment to supporting international research through academic partnerships and scientific publications

GOVERNANCE OBJECTIVES : A sustainable company is a diverse and inclusive company

Achieve 40% female members of the Board of Directors by end 2023, and 40% on Executive Committee by end 2024

Achieve 60% independent members of the Board of Directors by end 2024

Structure CSR governance with the creation of a CSR committee and integrate sustainability objectives into Executive’s compensation starting fiscal year 2023

The full report is available on the Carbios website: click here

About Carbios

Established in 2011 by Truffle Capital, Carbios is a green chemistry company, developing biological and innovative processes. Through its unique approach of combining enzymes and plastics, Carbios aims to address new consumer expectations and the challenges of a broad ecological transition by taking up a major challenge of our time: plastic and textile pollution. Carbios deconstructs any type of PET (the dominant polymer in bottles, trays, textiles made of polyester) into its basic components which can then be reused to produce new PET plastics with equivalent quality to virgin ones. This PET innovation, the first of its kind in the world, was recently recognized in a scientific paper published in front cover of the prestigious journal Nature. Carbios successfully started up its demonstration plant in Clermont-Ferrand in 2021. It has now taken another key step towards the industrialization of its process with the construction of a first-of-a-kind unit in partnership with Indorama Ventures.

In 2017, Carbios and L’Oréal co-founded a consortium to contribute to the industrialization of its proprietary recycling technology. Committed to developing innovative solutions for sustainable development, Nestlé Waters, PepsiCo and Suntory Beverage & Food Europe joined this consortium in April 2019. In 2022, Carbios signed an agreement with On, Patagonia, PUMA, and Salomon, to develop solutions promoting the recyclability and circularity of their products.

The Company has also developed an enzymatic biodegradation technology for PLA-based (a bio sourced polymer) single-use plastics. This technology can create a new generation of plastics that are 100% compostable in domestic conditions, integrating enzymes at the heart of the plastic product.

For more information, please visit www.carbios.com/en / Twitter: Carbios LinkedIn: Carbios Instagram: insidecarbios

Carbios (ISIN FR0011648716/ALCRB) is eligible for the PEA-PME, a government program allowing French residents investing in SMEs to benefit from income tax rebates.

Translation is for information purposes only.

In case of discrepancy between the French and the English version of this press release, the English version shall prevail

1 Corporate Social Responsibility

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221214005608/en/