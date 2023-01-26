Carbios Strengthens Executive Committee in Pivotal Year for Industrial and Commercial Development

Regulatory News:

Carbios (Euronext Growth Paris: ALCRB), a pioneer in the development and industrialization of biological technologies for reinventing the life cycle of plastics and textiles, has strengthened its leadership team with the appointment of Martine BRISSET as Senior Vice President from 1 January 2023. Martine will manage the Biodegradation Division and supervise the Human Resources, Legal, Regulatory, Project Management, Quality Health and Safety departments. Martine BRISSET joins the Group's Executive Committee, as does Delphine DENOIZÉ, who remains Innovation Programs Funding, Regulation and LCA Director with an expanding team.

"Over the past six months, our teams have grown significantly in order to achieve our ambitious targets, and I am very pleased to appoint Martine and Delphine to the Executive Committee," commented Emmanuel LADENT, Chief Executive Officer of Carbios. "Their proven track records, notably within the Carbios Group, strengthen the top management’s expertise and reinforces the diversity of skills needed to succeed in this pivotal year for Carbios’ industrialization and commercialization.”

Martine BRISSET, Senior Vice President of Carbios : "After having supervised the production of thousands of tons of plastic destined for the packaging sector, I am now focused on reducing plastic pollution with our biodegradation and biorecycling solutions. I'm very excited to take on this awesome and exciting challenge, one that makes sense for future generations and for industry."

Martine BRISSET has over 30 years of General Management experience in major international groups within the plastic and paper packaging industry, most notably at Amcor, Huhtamaki, Linpac and Klockner Pentaplast. Since 2021, she has held the position of General Manager of Carbiolice in order to integrate this high-potential subsidiary dedicated to biodegradation within the Carbios Group. In her new position as Senior Vice President of Carbios, her main mission will be to successfully deploy the biodegradation technology, facilitate the international expansion of Carbios' activities, organise the recruitment and training of the Group's employees. With numerous recruitments planned throughout the company in 2023, building Carbios’ attractivity will be a strategic topic.

Delphine DENOIZÉ, Innovation Programs Funding, Regulation and LCA Director : "What drives me is the satisfaction of seeing a project through, from concept to reality. At Carbios, all our projects have a positive impact on the environment, and it’s rising to this challenge that makes me passionate about my work. By becoming a member of the Executive Committee, I will support these projects even more enthusiastically, in terms of their structuring and funding, but also in terms of their regulatory compliance and environmental performance.”

After several years working in innovation within the agricultural industry, it was during her time at Céréales Vallées cluster that Delphine DENOIZÉ discovered and assisted in the creation of Carbios. She joined the company in 2016 and was one of its first twenty employees. Initially in charge of Innovation Funding and Regulation, then Project Management for PET biorecycling, she now oversees all the Group’s projects. Her responsibilities include French and European public funding for innovation, regulatory compliance of processes and products around the world, and assessment of their environmental impact through specific tools such as Life Cycle Assessment.

Executive Committee Members of Carbios Group:

Emmanuel LADENT, Chief Executive Officer

Lionel ARRAS, Industrial Development Director

Mathieu BERTHOUD, Sourcing and Public Affairs Director

Pascal BRICOUT, Chief Strategy and Financial Officer

Martine BRISSET, General Manager Biodegradation Division and Senior Vice President of Carbios Group

Delphine DENOIZÉ, Innovation Programs Funding, Regulation and LCA Director

Stéphane FERREIRA, Chief Business Officer

Lise LUCCHESI, Intellectual Property Director

Prof. Alain MARTY, Chief Scientific Officer

About Carbios

Established in 2011 by Truffle Capital, Carbios is a green biotech company, developing biological and innovative processes. Through its unique approach of combining enzymes and plastics, Carbios aims to address new consumer expectations and the challenges of a broad ecological transition by taking up a major challenge of our time: plastic and textile pollution. Carbios deconstructs any type of PET (the dominant polymer in bottles, trays, textiles made of polyester) into its basic components which can then be reused to produce new PET plastics with equivalent quality to virgin ones. This PET innovation, the first of its kind in the world, was recently recognized in a scientific paper published in front cover of the prestigious journal Nature. Carbios successfully started up its demonstration plant in Clermont-Ferrand in 2021. It has now taken another key step towards the industrialization of its process with the construction of a first-of-a-kind unit in partnership with Indorama Ventures.

In 2017, Carbios and L’Oréal co-founded a consortium to contribute to the industrialization of its proprietary recycling technology. Committed to developing innovative solutions for sustainable development, Nestlé Waters, PepsiCo and Suntory Beverage & Food Europe joined this consortium in April 2019. In 2022, Carbios signed an agreement with On, Patagonia, PUMA, and Salomon, to develop solutions promoting the recyclability and circularity of their products.

The Company has also developed an enzymatic biodegradation technology for PLA-based (a bio sourced polymer) single-use plastics. This technology can create a new generation of plastics that are 100% compostable at ambient temperatures, even in domestic conditions, integrating enzymes at the heart of the plastic product.

For more information, please visit carbios.com / Twitter: Carbios / LinkedIn: Carbios / Instagram: insidecarbios

Carbios (ISIN FR0011648716/ALCRB) is eligible for the PEA-PME, a government program allowing French residents investing in SMEs to benefit from income tax rebates.

Translation is for information purposes only.

In case of discrepancy between the French and the English version of this press release, the French version shall prevail

