21.05.2024 14:41:41
CareCloud Promotes Crystal Williams To COO
(RTTNews) - CareCloud, Inc. (CCLD), a healthcare technology solutions provider, announced Tuesday the promotion of Crystal Williams as its new chief operating officer with the goal of further streamlining operations and supporting the Company's achievement of its profitability and free cash flow objectives.
Williams brings more than two decades of experience and leadership in revenue cycle management (RCM), with a focus on streamlining operations and driving margin improvements.
She is well versed in navigating the complexities of RCM, payor and client data-analytics, industry regulations, and leading-edge technologies and was most recently served as VP Client Operations for the Company.
Prior to joining CareCloud in 2020, Williams held leadership roles at GE Healthcare where she obtained Lean certification and spearheaded various initiatives across the organization to optimize efficiencies, improve company margins, and enhance client revenue.
Anleger an der Wall Street hielten am Dienstag die Füße still. Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich im Dienstagshandel in der Gewinnzone. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt notierte schwächer. Am Dienstag bewegte sich der asiatische Markt in der Verlustzone.