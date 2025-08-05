Carrier Global Corporation Registered Shs When Issued Aktie
WKN DE: A2P1UY / ISIN: US14448C1045
|
05.08.2025 02:03:01
Carrier Acquires Germany's Blaich Automation To Expand Automated Logic's European Presence
(RTTNews) - Carrier Global Corporation (CARR), a global leader in climate and energy solutions, has acquired Blaich Automation GmbH, a German provider of integrated automation systems, to establish Automated Logic's first owned field office in Germany.
This move strengthens Automated Logic's footprint in Europe's largest economy and enhances its ability to deliver intelligent building solutions across critical sectors like data centers, pharmaceuticals, and industrial facilities.
Karl Boerner, Managing Director for Carrier's Central Europe operations, noted that the acquisition reinforces Automated Logic's presence in Central Europe and aligns with its mission to help customers improve building performance, energy efficiency, and operational resilience.
Founded in 2004 and based near Stuttgart, Blaich Automation is recognized for delivering custom-engineered control systems that integrate building management, industrial automation, and media technologies.
Founder and CEO Daniel Blaich expressed enthusiasm about joining Carrier, highlighting the shared commitment to innovation and quality. Blaich's leadership team will remain in place, continuing to operate from its current headquarters in Leinfelden-Echterdingen to serve its German client base as part of Automated Logic.
Monday, CARR closed at $66.54, down 0.57%, and is currently trading after hours at $67.18, up 0.96% on the NYSE.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Carrier Global Corporation Registered Shs When Issuedmehr Nachrichten
|
29.07.25
|Börse New York in Rot: S&P 500 notiert schlussendlich im Minus (finanzen.at)
|
29.07.25
|S&P 500 aktuell: So entwickelt sich der S&P 500 aktuell (finanzen.at)
|
29.07.25
|Börse New York: S&P 500 leichter (finanzen.at)
|
29.07.25
|Zuversicht in New York: Zum Handelsstart Gewinne im S&P 500 (finanzen.at)
|
28.07.25
|Ausblick: Carrier Global gibt Ergebnis zum abgelaufenen Quartal bekannt (finanzen.net)
|
14.07.25
|Erste Schätzungen: Carrier Global präsentiert das Zahlenwerk zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
01.05.25
|Gewinne in New York: S&P 500 legt schlussendlich zu (finanzen.at)
|
01.05.25
|Pluszeichen in New York: S&P 500 zeigt sich am Donnerstagnachmittag fester (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu Carrier Global Corporation Registered Shs When Issuedmehr Analysen
Aktien in diesem Artikel
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Zölle im Fokus: US-Börsen schließen mit Plus -- ATX und DAX schließen klar im Plus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mehrheitlich in Grün - Nikkei mit deutlichen Abgaben
Der heimische Aktienmarkt startete mit Gewinnen in die Handelswoche und auch der deutsche Aktienmarkt notierte kräftig im Plus. Der Dow erholte sich am Montag von seinen jüngsten Verlusten. Die Aktienmärkte in Fernost präsentierten sich zum Wochenstart mehrheitlich mit Aufschlägen.