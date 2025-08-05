Carrier Global Corporation Registered Shs When Issued Aktie

Carrier Global Corporation Registered Shs When Issued für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2P1UY / ISIN: US14448C1045

05.08.2025 02:03:01

Carrier Acquires Germany's Blaich Automation To Expand Automated Logic's European Presence

(RTTNews) - Carrier Global Corporation (CARR), a global leader in climate and energy solutions, has acquired Blaich Automation GmbH, a German provider of integrated automation systems, to establish Automated Logic's first owned field office in Germany.

This move strengthens Automated Logic's footprint in Europe's largest economy and enhances its ability to deliver intelligent building solutions across critical sectors like data centers, pharmaceuticals, and industrial facilities.

Karl Boerner, Managing Director for Carrier's Central Europe operations, noted that the acquisition reinforces Automated Logic's presence in Central Europe and aligns with its mission to help customers improve building performance, energy efficiency, and operational resilience.

Founded in 2004 and based near Stuttgart, Blaich Automation is recognized for delivering custom-engineered control systems that integrate building management, industrial automation, and media technologies.

Founder and CEO Daniel Blaich expressed enthusiasm about joining Carrier, highlighting the shared commitment to innovation and quality. Blaich's leadership team will remain in place, continuing to operate from its current headquarters in Leinfelden-Echterdingen to serve its German client base as part of Automated Logic.

Monday, CARR closed at $66.54, down 0.57%, and is currently trading after hours at $67.18, up 0.96% on the NYSE.

