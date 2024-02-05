Caterpillar Q4 Profit Tops Estimates

(RTTNews) - Caterpillar Inc. (CAT), a manufacturer of mining and construction equipment, reported Monday a profit for the fourth quarter that nearly doubled from last year, primarily due to favorable price realization and revenue growth. Adjusted earnings per share topped analysts' estimates, while quarterly revenues missed it by a whisker.

In Monday's pre-market trade on the NYSE, CAT is trading at $330.00, up $14.91 or 4.73 percent.

For the fourth quarter, the company reported a net profit attributable to common shareholders of $2.68 billion or $5.28 per share, sharply higher than $1.45 billion or $2.79 per share in the prior-year quarter.

Excluding special items, adjusted net income for the quarter were $5.23 per share, compared to $3.86 per share in the year-ago quarter.

On average, 21 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $4.75 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Total sales and revenues for the quarter increased 3 percent to $17.07 billion from $16.60 billion in the same quarter last year. Analysts expected revenues of $17.10 billion for the quarter.

The sales growth was attributable to favorable price realization, higher Financial Products' segment revenues and favorable currency impacts primarily related to the euro, partially offset by lower sales volume.

Energy & Transportation segment sales and revenues grew 12 percent to $7.67 billion, primarily due to higher sales volume and favorable price realization.

Construction Industries segment sales and revenues were down 5 percent to $6.52 billion, due to lower sales volume, partially offset by favorable price realization

Resource Industries segment sales and revenues declined 6 percent to $3.24 billion from last year, primarily due to lower sales volume, partially offset by favorable price realization.

Financial Products segment revenues grew 15 percent to $833 million from last year, primarily due to higher average financing rates across all regions and higher average earning assets in North America.

Operating profit margin improved 830 basis points to 18.4 percent from last year, primarily due to favorable price realization and the absence of a 2022 goodwill impairment charge related to the Rail division.

