01.08.2024 13:32:00
Cathie Wood Thinks This Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stock Can Soar by 1,082%. Here's Why I Think It Could Run Even Higher Than That.
2024 has been a tumultuous year for Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) investors.For the first six months of the year, its shares drastically underperformed the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite as the stock cratered by roughly 20%. Nevertheless, longtime Tesla bull Cathie Wood of Ark Invest recently revised her price target for the EV stock. Wood is calling for Tesla shares to reach $2,600 by 2029 -- 1,082% higher than its recent level.While some investors may argue such a forecast is outlandish, I personally think Wood may be underestimating Tesla's prospects.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
