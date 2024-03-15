|
15.03.2024 11:09:36
CBAK Energy Technology Posts Narrower Loss In Q4
(RTTNews) - CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. (CBAT) posted a fourth quarter net loss attributable to shareholders of $4.8 million, compared to net loss of $10.7 million in the same period of 2022. Net loss attributable to shareholders after deducting the change in fair value of warrants was $4.8 million, compared to a net loss of $11.7 million, mainly due to the weaker performance of Hitrans, which was affected by the slowdown in the raw materials market. Net income from the battery business was $6.6 million, compared to a net loss of $6.4 million, a year ago.
Net revenues were $56.2 million, an increase of 3.2% compared to $54.5 million in the same period of 2022. The company said the increase was primarily attributable to an increase in revenue from the battery business, partially offset by a decrease in sales from Hitrans, which was affected by the slowdown in the raw materials market. Net revenues from sales of batteries were $36.8 million, an increase of 30.9% from $28.1 million in the same period of 2022.
For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu China BAK Battery Inc Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu China BAK Battery Inc Registered Shsmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|China BAK Battery Inc Registered Shs
|1,06
|0,95%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX geht höher ins Wochenende -- DAX letztlich stabil -- US-Börsen schließen schwächer -- Asiens Börsen gehen überwiegend in Rot aus dem Handel
Der heimische Aktienmarkt gewann im Freitagshandel hinzu. Der deutsche Leitindex gab seine Gewinne derweil wieder ab. Die US-Börsen notierten am Freitag leichter. In Fernost ging es zum Wochenschluss mehrheitlich nach unten.