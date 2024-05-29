CCC Intelligent Solutions Announces Pricing Of Secondary Offering Of 50 Mln Shares At $11.50/shr

(RTTNews) - CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (CCCS) announced the pricing of secondary offering of the company's common stock by affiliates of Advent International, L.P. and Oak Hill Capital Partners at a price to the public of $11.50 per share. The Offering consists of 50 million shares of the Company's common stock.

The offering is expected to close on or about May 30, 2024.

The offering consists entirely of shares of the Company's common stock to be sold by the Selling Stockholders, and the company will not receive any proceeds from the sale of the shares being offered by the Selling Stockholders, CCC Intelligent said in a statement.