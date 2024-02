CDW Announces $750 Mln Addl. Share Repurchase Program, Stock Down In Pre-Market

(RTTNews) - CDW Corp. (CDW), an information technology solutions provider, Wednesday announced that its Board has approved an additional $750 million. The company has an existing share repurchase program with a balance of around $338 million as of December 31, 2023.

In the pre-market activity, CDW's shares are slipping 3.25 percent, to $223 from the previous close of $230.50 on the Nasdaq.

The company also announced a cash dividend of $0.62 per common share to be paid on March 12 to all investors.