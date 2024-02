Cedar Fair Reports Q4 Loss

(RTTNews) - Cedar Fair, L.P. (FUN), an amusement parks company, on Thursday reported a loss for the fourth-quarter, that reflected a $17 million of transaction costs related to the proposed merger with Six Flags.

For the three-month period, the firm posted a loss of $9.953 million, compared with a profit of $12.355 million for the same period last year.

Loss on foreign currency surged to $3.912 million from previous year's $0.452 million.

Operating income was at $28.815 million, lesser than $49.439 million a year ago.

Adjusted EBITDA totaled $89 million, an increase of 1 percent, or $1 million from last year period.

Revenue was $371.123 million, up from $365.994 million in 2022.

Cedar Fair's will pay a cash distribution of $0.30 per limited partner unit, to be paid on March 20, for unitholders of record as of March 6.