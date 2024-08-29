Celltrion USA Enters Into Deal With Express Scripts, Cigna Healthcare To Expand Access To ZYMFENTRA

(RTTNews) - Celltrion USA said that it has entered into an agreement with Cigna Healthcare, the health benefits provider of the Cigna Group and Express Scripts, the pharmacy benefits services business of the Cigna Group's Evernorth and one of the nation's leading health insurers, that will help expand patient access to ZYMFENTRA (infliximab-dyyb), the first and only U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA)-approved subcutaneous infliximab.

The agreement, effective August 1, 2024, lists ZYMFENTRA as the preferred medication on the Cigna's medical formulary serving 16.1 million insured lives.

ZYMFENTRA was approved by the FDA in October 2023 for maintenance therapy in adults with moderately to severely active ulcerative colitis (UC) and Crohn's disease (CD) following treatment with an infliximab product administered intravenously.