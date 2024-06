Celsius Stock Drops 15.9% On Growth Concerns

Shares of Celsius (NASDAQ: CELH) dropped as much as 15.7% in trading this week after an analyst note questioned the company's short-term growth. According to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence, the stock closed the week down 13.9%.Morgan Stanley analyst Eric Serotta sent out a note to clients early this week that caused the market sell-off. He said Celsius lost market share in the last few weeks, and revenue growth had slowed to 39% for the week of May 18, down from 50% growth two weeks earlier. To say this is a short-term analysis is understating it. Any channel check is inherently short-term and only based on a few locations, so variability will be high in any results.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel