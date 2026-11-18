Choosing between growth and stability often defines an investment strategy. You might consider whether the rapid expansion of Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) or the enduring legacy of Hershey (NYSE:HSY) is the better buy.

Celsius represents the high-growth side of the beverage market, focusing on functional energy drinks that appeal to health-conscious consumers. Hershey remains a cornerstone of the confectionery world, offering massive scale and predictable returns through its dominant position in chocolate and snacks.

Celsius focuses on the functional beverage market, selling energy drinks designed to boost metabolism and provide sustained energy. It reaches consumers through major retailers and e-commerce platforms like Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), while competing among beverage stocks for shelf space. A critical component of its strategy is a distribution agreement with Pepsi, which provides the necessary infrastructure to scale quickly. Customer concentration like this adds a layer of risk to the business, as Pepsi accounted for roughly 43.2% of revenue recently.

Continue reading