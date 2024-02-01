Cembra launches digital savings products

Zurich, 1 February 2024 – Cembra is expanding its product portfolio with new, no-fee online savings products that offer attractive interest rates. They are simple and user-friendly to open and manage – and they're digital.

Cembra customers can now choose from three different savings accounts: Savings Account Flex, Savings Account and Savings Account Plus – in line with their individual needs in terms of interest or availability of the invested capital. The new offerings also include a children's savings account.

The Cembra savings accounts stand out with their advantageous interest rates as well as a customer-focused, transparent and flexible handling. Furthermore, they come with no-fee conditions and deposit protection. Account opening is digital – simple and only takes a few minutes. With the Cembra mySavings online access, customers can view their savings, annual interest and tax documents at any time. Correspondence with customer service is also fully digital.

In addition to the savings accounts, Cembra's investment portfolio includes the popular medium-term notes with guaranteed interest income, with which the Bank has been successfully represented on the market for many years. These can also be bought digitally and managed via Cembra mySavings.

Holger Laubenthal, CEO of Cembra: "Our digital savings offerings are intuitive, easy and attractive. We make it more convenient for our customers to manage their finances so they can seamlessly integrate them into their everyday lives. The new products complement our range of financing solutions and services and enable us to reach new customer groups."

For its digital savings products, Cembra uses technology modules from the open banking platform Finstar which belongs to Hypothekarbank Lenzburg. As part of the cooperation, Hypothekarbank Lenzburg also supports Cembra with services in payment transactions and customer service.

More information available at: cembra.ch/savings