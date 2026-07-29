Cenovus Energy Aktie
WKN DE: A0YD8C / ISIN: CA15135U1093
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29.07.2026 14:44:37
Cenovus Energy Q2 Net Income Rises
(RTTNews) - Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE, CVE.TO) reported that its second quarter net income increased to C$2.87 billion from C$851 million, prior year. Profit per share was C$1.53 compared to C$0.45. On an operating basis, total revenues were C$17.4 billion in the second quarter. Upstream revenues were C$12.6 billion, while Downstream revenues were C$8.2 billion.
The company delivered Upstream production of 970.4 MBOE/d, an increase of over 200 MBOE/d from a year ago. For 2026, the company raised total upstream production to a range of 970 MBOE/d to 1,010 MBOE/d, an increase of 25 MBOE/d.
Jon McKenzie, Cenovus President & CEO, said: "We are advancing toward sustained production of one million BOE per day, a milestone that underscores our consistent execution, the ingenuity of our staff and our strong commitment to safety."
In pre-market trading on NYSE, Cenovus Energy shares are up 4.27 percent to $28.84.
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|Cenovus Energy Inc
|26,34
|3,95%
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