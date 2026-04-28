Central Japan Railway Aktie
WKN DE: A0RB3P / ISIN: US1537661001
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28.04.2026 08:55:00
Central Japan Railway Earnings Up In Q1
(RTTNews) - Central Japan Railway Co. (9022.T), on Tuesday reported higher net income in the first quarter of fiscal year 2026 compared with the previous year.
For the first quarter, net income attributable to owners of the parent increased to 552.87 billion yen from 458.42 billion yen in the previous year.
Operating income jumped to 830.17 billion yen from 702.79 billion yen in the prior year.
Operating revenue rose to 2.01 trillion yen from 1.83 trillion yen in the previous year.
Looking ahead, the company forecasts operating revenue to declined 0.7% at 1.99 trillion yen for the fiscal year 2027.
Operating income for the fiscal year 2027 is expected to be at 15.4% lower at 702 billion yen.
Net income attributable to owners of the parent is anticipated to be at 19.1% decline to 447 billion yen.
For the fiscal year 2027, basic earnings per share is anticipated to be at 467.98 yen.
Central Japan Railway closed trading 0.42% higher at JPY 4,069 on the Tokyo Stock Exchange.
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