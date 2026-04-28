Central Japan Railway Aktie

Central Japan Railway für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A0RB3P / ISIN: US1537661001

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
28.04.2026 08:55:00

Central Japan Railway Earnings Up In Q1

(RTTNews) - Central Japan Railway Co. (9022.T), on Tuesday reported higher net income in the first quarter of fiscal year 2026 compared with the previous year.

For the first quarter, net income attributable to owners of the parent increased to 552.87 billion yen from 458.42 billion yen in the previous year.

Operating income jumped to 830.17 billion yen from 702.79 billion yen in the prior year.

Operating revenue rose to 2.01 trillion yen from 1.83 trillion yen in the previous year.

Looking ahead, the company forecasts operating revenue to declined 0.7% at 1.99 trillion yen for the fiscal year 2027.

Operating income for the fiscal year 2027 is expected to be at 15.4% lower at 702 billion yen.

Net income attributable to owners of the parent is anticipated to be at 19.1% decline to 447 billion yen.

For the fiscal year 2027, basic earnings per share is anticipated to be at 467.98 yen.

Central Japan Railway closed trading 0.42% higher at JPY 4,069 on the Tokyo Stock Exchange.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Central Japan Railway Co Unsponsored American Deposit Receipt Repr 1-10Sh

mehr Nachrichten
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu Central Japan Railway Co Unsponsored American Deposit Receipt Repr 1-10Sh

mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Central Japan Railway Co Unsponsored American Deposit Receipt Repr 1-10Sh 12,14 -4,11% Central Japan Railway Co Unsponsored American Deposit Receipt Repr 1-10Sh

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

26.04.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 17: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
26.04.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 17
25.04.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
25.04.26 KW 17: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
24.04.26 KW 17: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX schließt fester -- DAX geht leichter aus dem Handel -- US-Börsen schließen schwächer -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich mit Verlusten
Der heimische Markt konnte am Dienstag moderat zulegen. Der deutsche Leitindex bewegte sich etwas nach unten. An den US-Börsen waren Verluste zu sehen. An den Märkten in Asien ging es am Dienstag abwärts.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen