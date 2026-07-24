Central Pacific Financial Aktie
WKN DE: A1H60J / ISIN: US1547604090
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24.07.2026 12:44:04
Central Pacific Financial Corp. Bottom Line Advances In Q2
(RTTNews) - Central Pacific Financial Corp. (CPF) revealed a profit for its second quarter that Increased, from the same period last year
The company's bottom line came in at $20.82 million, or $0.80 per share. This compares with $18.27 million, or $0.67 per share, last year.
The company's revenue for the period rose 6.4% to $77.45 million from $72.81 million last year.
Central Pacific Financial Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings: $20.82 Mln. vs. $18.27 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.80 vs. $0.67 last year. -Revenue: $77.45 Mln vs. $72.81 Mln last year.
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