:be Aktie
WKN DE: A3CWWB / ISIN: AT0000A2SGH0
|
10.12.2025 15:39:00
Chainlink May Be the Most Undervalued Token Heading Into 2026. Here's One Reason Why.
Chainlink's (CRYPTO: LINK) most underappreciated asset is its market-leading function as an oracle network.Oracles are the plumbing that supplies verifiable off-chain (aka "real-world") data to smart contracts. That may sound mundane, but it's the infrastructure that almost every meaningful decentralized finance (DeFi), tokenized real-world asset (RWA), and liquid-staking use case requires.Without oracle data, these systems don't work.
