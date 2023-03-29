Champion Homes and Quartz Properties Announces Innovative Build-For-Rent Community

Champion Homes and Quartz Properties, industry leading providers of sustainable off-site built homes, are partnering in the development of an innovative build-for-rent modular home community in Asheville, North Carolina. The community, named Belle Meadow, includes 74 homesites and is set in the picturesque Blue Ridge Mountains, less than five miles from vibrant downtown Asheville.

Champion Homes is a longstanding leader in the off-site built industry with over 70 years of homebuilding experience, and 42 manufacturing facilities throughout the US and western Canada. Quartz Properties, the 2022 National Association of Home Builders, Off-site Construction Builder of The Year, is a leader in modular home development and has grown rapidly since its launch in 2017.

This pioneering collaboration drives the modular industry forward by serving as a blueprint for increased modular adoption in the homebuilding space. Belle Meadow will demonstrate the full benefits of modular construction in build-for-rent residential applications.

"We are extremely proud Champion selected Quartz to launch their build-for-rent development platform,” said Joanna Schwartz, CEO of Quartz Properties. "We’ve had a great experience working with Champion to support our other developments in North Carolina and we look forward to strengthening our partnership and bringing Belle Meadow to life.”

The homesites will feature Champion Modular’s Excel brand of homes. Excel Homes’ outstanding quality and customer satisfaction are reflected in over 29,000 Excel Homes that have been built since 1984.

The Belle Meadow single family and semi-detached rental homes are being built off-site in a controlled environment. Based on Champion Modular’s A Smarter Way to Build®, the off-site process delivers less waste and costs, precision quality, and move-in ready homes within a fraction of the time of site-built.

"Our build-for-rent and Manufacture-to-Rent™ homes and services provides developers a turnkey solution at a price point, quality, and speed for today’s market,” said Mark Yost, President and CEO, Skyline Champion. "We are excited to be collaborating with Joanna and the Quartz team on this important community development, it reflects our commitment to our long-term relationship and working together to accelerate and deliver innovative housing across North America.”

Groundbreaking for Belle Meadow is expected in the second quarter of this calendar year. The development is Quartz’s third in the Greater Asheville area and features detached single-family houses and duplexes. Each home has four bedrooms, two or three baths, and averages around 1,600 sq. ft.

For Belle Meadow rental information visit www.QuartzProperties.com

About Skyline Champion Corporation

Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE: SKY) is the largest independent, publicly traded, factory-built housing company in North America and employs approximately 8,100 people. With more than 70 years of homebuilding experience and 42 manufacturing facilities throughout the United States and western Canada, Skyline Champion is well positioned with a leading portfolio of manufactured and modular homes, ADUs, park-models and modular buildings for the single-family, multi-family, and hospitality sectors.

In addition to its core home building business, Skyline Champion provides construction services to install and set-up factory-built homes, operates a factory-direct retail business with 31 retail locations across the United States, and Star Fleet Trucking, providing transportation services to the manufactured housing and other industries from several dispatch locations across the United States.

Skyline Champion builds homes under some of the most well-known brand names in the factory-built housing industry including Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the U.S. and Moduline and SRI Homes in western Canada. Learn more about our products and services on the following company brand websites:

Manufactured and Modular Homes

www.championhomes.com

www.excelhomes.com

www.skylinehomes.com

www.genesishomes.com

Park Model RVs

www.athensparkmodelrvs.com

www.skylinepm.com

Star Fleet Trucking

www.starfleettrucking.com

About Quartz Properties:

Quartz Properties is a homebuilder that develops communities of attainably priced, modern residences in growth markets utilizing off-site construction. Launched in 2017, Quartz is expanding quickly and currently has several hundred homes under development. Quartz is fully committed to realizing the cost, time, labor and environmental benefits of off-site construction. Quartz Properties owns and operates Quartz Modular, a modular construction company, and Quartz Transport, a transportation and set business.

For more information visit www.QuartzProperties.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230329005783/en/