17.10.2024 15:54:00
Changes in the Board of Management of BayWa AG
CRO Michael Baur becomes a new member of the Board of Management CEO Marcus Pöllinger to leave the company on 31 October 2024 CFO Andreas Helber to leave the company on 31 March 2025 Change to the strategic and personnel reorientation of BayWa AGThe Supervisory Board of BayWa AG today appointed Michael Baur, currently Chief Restructuring Officer (CRO) and Chief Representative of BayWa AG, as a new member of the Board of Management of BayWa AG. He will take over some of the responsibilities of the current CEO, Marcus Pöllinger. The Supervisory Board has mutually agreed with Marcus Pöllinger that he will leave the company on 31 October 2024.In addition, the Supervisory Board and the current Chief Financial Officer Andreas Helber have mutually agreed that Andreas Helber's term of office will end after the annual financial statements for the 2024 financial year, on 31 March 2025.Michael Baur is an expert in financial and operational restructuring and transformation of companies. His appointment as a new member of the Board of Management will firmly establish restructuring at the Management Board level and continue the Company's stabilisation and transformation course. Michael Baur will retain his role as Managing Director and Global Vice Chair of the AlixPartners management consultancy.Marcus Pöllinger and Andreas Helber supported the current efforts to stabilise the company and the first draft of a restructuring report. In agreement with the Supervisory Board, they are supporting a strategic and personnel realignment of the company with their departure.Dr Marlen Wienert, Reinhard Wolf and, until 31 March 2025, Andreas Helber manage the company together with Michael Baur on the Management Board.“We would like to thank Marcus Pöllinger and Andreas Helber for their many years of service to BayWa. The company is being reorganised after a turbulent phase. The necessary restructuring and the resulting new structure of BayWa require new expertise for the Board of Management. We have already started the search for successors and are very confident that we will be able to present a suitable solution in the near future. In Michael Baur, we have already found an excellent addition to the Board of Management. As a new member of the Board of Management, he will consistently implement the restructuring of BayWa AG,” says Gregor Scheller, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of BayWa AG. “Our clear goal as the Supervisory Board is to regain trust in BayWa AG. In doing so, we will continue to actively advise the Board of Management and support it in the realignment of BayWa.” Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei BayWa AG (vink. NA)
