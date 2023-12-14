14.12.2023 06:30:25

Changes to the Board of Directors and the Group Executive Committee

Schindler Holding AG / Key word(s): Personnel/Statement
Changes to the Board of Directors and the Group Executive Committee

14-Dec-2023 / 06:30 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

After more than 35 years of outstanding contribution to the Schindler Group, Erich Ammann, member of the Board of Directors since 2018, will not stand for re-election at the General Meeting of Shareholders in 2024 and will go into his well-deserved retirement.

In addition, Adam Keswick decided not to stand for re-election to the Board of Directors. His decision is due to the ongoing overlap with the board meetings of Jardine Matheson, preventing him from fulfilling his role properly with Schindler at this time. All other members of the Board of Directors are standing for re-election at the General Meeting of Shareholders on March 19, 2024, including Alfred N. Schindler and Luc Bonnard for whom the Board of Directors has decided to extend the age limit, in accordance with the exemption foreseen in the organizational regulations of Schindler Holding AG.

Following his re-election, Tobias B. Staehelin will become a member of the Supervisory and Strategy Committee, succeeding Erich Ammann in this function.

The Board of Directors has appointed Hugo Martinho (1971) to the Group Executive Committee responsible for Human Resources, effective April 1, 2024, succeeding Tobias B. Staehelin. Hugo Martinho has been with Schindler since 2003 and held various positions in Europe and Asia. He has served as Head Human Resources Europe North since 2022. Hugo Martinho holds a master's degree in law from the University of Coimbra, Portugal. 

 

About Schindler
Founded in Switzerland in 1874, the Schindler Group is a leading global provider of elevators, escalators and related services. Schindler’s mobility solutions move more than 2 billion people every day all over the world. Behind the company's success are around 70,000 employees in more than 100 countries. Schindler is committed to reaching net-zero emissions by 2040 through a 90% absolute reduction of its greenhouse gas emissions in scope 1, 2 and 3 from a 2020 baseline as its long-term science-based emission reduction target, while working to neutralize its residual emissions.

More information
Katherine Lee | Head of External Communications
Phone +41 414 45 36 11 | Mobile +41 79 712 94 99
katherine.lee@schindler.com

Schindler Management Ltd.
Zugerstrasse 13
6030 Ebikon
Switzerland 


End of Inside Information
Language: English
Company: Schindler Holding AG
Zugerstrasse 13
6060 Ebikon
Switzerland
Phone: +41414453060
E-mail: corporate.communications@schindler.com
Internet: www.schindler.com
ISIN: CH0024638212, CH0024638196
Valor: 002463821
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 1796507

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1796507  14-Dec-2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1796507&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Schindler AG NAmehr Nachrichten