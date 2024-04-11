Charles River and Deciphex Launch Patholytix Foresight, a Transformative AI-Powered Decision Support Tool for Toxicologic Pathology

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE: CRL) today announced the launch of Patholytix Foresight, a non-clinical artificial intelligence (AI) decision support tool developed in collaboration with Deciphex, an innovator in pathology AI. By combining Deciphex’s unique digital pathology solutions with Charles River’s robust non-clinical pathology programs, clients of both organizations will have access to the technology-driven capabilities to accelerate primary evaluation and peer review in toxicologic pathology assessment, enhancing decision-making in drug discovery and safety assessment.

In experimental and toxicologic pathology in particular, traditional light microscopic pathology methods can fall short of maintaining consistency and efficiency in analyzing histopathology data. By augmenting evaluations with decision support technology, toxicologic pathologists have access to simple, visual tools to facilitate efficiency, consistency, and accuracy in their work.

Developed through a research collaboration between Charles River and Deciphex, Patholytix Foresight incorporates organ-based lesion classifiers created from an extensive data warehouse. Built on Patholytix 4.0, Deciphex's flagship non-clinical workflow, the tool integrates these AI classifiers with Whole Slide Images (WSI) to enhance and accelerate a pathologist’s decision-making by streamlining workflows for identifying critical features in specific tissues.

Approved Quotes

"AI-powered solutions are accelerating the pace and efficiency of drug development, and the launch of Patholytix Foresight marks a significant milestone in our collaborative efforts to enhance the digital transformation of toxicological pathology.” – Professor Julie Frearson, PhD, Corporate Senior Vice President, Chief Scientific Officer, Charles River

"In collaboration with Charles River Laboratories, we look forward to bringing Patholytix Foresight to the forefront of digital pathology, empowering pathologists worldwide with cutting-edge AI technology for more efficient and accurate toxicological assessments. This advance is part of our collective vision to enable AI-empowered and regulated digital primary review of safety studies.” – Pierre Moulin, MD, PhD, MBA, Chief Scientific Officer, Deciphex

About Charles River

Charles River provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and leading academic institutions around the globe accelerate their research and drug development efforts. Our dedicated employees are focused on providing clients with exactly what they need to improve and expedite the discovery, early-stage development and safe manufacture of new therapies for the patients who need them. To learn more about our unique portfolio and breadth of services, visit www.criver.com.

About Deciphex

Deciphex is a pioneering company at the forefront of the digital transformation of pathology. By networking with global pathologists and leveraging AI-driven solutions, Deciphex accelerates certainty in pathology reporting, ultimately enhancing patient care and advancing drug development. With a diverse and experienced team and cutting-edge platforms like Diagnexia and Patholytix, Deciphex is set to redefine the future of pathology. For more information, visit www.deciphex.com.

