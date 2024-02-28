28.02.2024 16:17:09

Chart Industries Shares Jump As Q4 Earnings, Outlook Better Than Consensus View

(RTTNews) - Shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (GTLS), a manufacturer of engineered equipment, are climbing more than 12 percent Wednesday morning after reporting upbeat quarterly earnings, above analysts' view. The company's full-year earnings outlook also came in better than consensus estimates.

The company reported net income from continuing operations of $41 million or $0.88 per share for the fourth quarter, significantly higher than $15.8 million or $0.37 per share in the same quarter a year ago.

Excluding special items, earnings were $2.25 per share, that beat the average estimate of 16 analysts polled by Thomson-Reuters of $2.08 per share.

Sales for the quarter more than doubled to $1.015 billion from $441.4 million last year. The consensus estimate was for $1.09 billion.

For the full year, Chart expects adjusted EPS to be in a range of $12.00 to $14.00, above the analysts' view of $10.88.

Full-year sales are expected to be in a range of $4.7 billion to $5.0 billion. The consensus estimate stands at $4.75 billion.

GTLS, currently at $148.67 has traded in the range of $101.44 - $184.65 in the last 1 year.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Chart Industries Incmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Chart Industries Incmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Chart Industries Inc 135,50 2,65% Chart Industries Inc

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Inflationszahlen im Blick: US-Börsen gehen fester aus dem Handel -- ATX fällt zum Handelsende deutlich zurück -- DAX letztendlich stärker -- Börsen in Fernost schließen uneins
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich am Donnerstag tiefer. Der deutsche Leitindex blieb weiter auf Rekordkurs. An der Wall Street ging es freundlich zu. Die Börsen in Fernost präsentierten sich am Donnerstag uneinheitlich.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen