|
08.05.2024 13:05:14
Choice Hotels Q1 Net Income Declines
(RTTNews) - Choice Hotels International, Inc. (CHH) reported first quarter net income of $31.0 million, down 41% compared to the same period of 2023. Earnings per share was $0.62, down 39%. Adjusted EPS increased 14% to $1.28. On average, nine analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $1.14, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
Total revenues were $331.95 million compared to $332.79 million, previous year. Analysts on average had estimated $343.17 million in revenue. Revenues, excluding reimbursable revenue from franchised and managed properties, calculated as total revenues net of reimbursable revenue of $129 million, increased 16% to $203 million.
The company increased guidance for EPS and reiterated guidance for net income, adjusted EBITDA, and adjusted EPS for full-year 2024. EPS is now expected in a range of $5.35 - $5.65, revised from prior guidance range of $5.19 - $5.49.
For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Choice Hotels International Inc.mehr Nachrichten
|
07.05.24
|Ausblick: Choice Hotels International stellt das Zahlenwerk zum vergangenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
23.04.24
|Erste Schätzungen: Choice Hotels International vermeldet Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
19.02.24
|Ausblick: Choice Hotels International zieht Bilanz zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
05.02.24
|Erste Schätzungen: Choice Hotels International gibt Ergebnis zum abgelaufenen Quartal bekannt (finanzen.net)