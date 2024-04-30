|
Chubb Promotes Kate Burke to Head of International Personal Lines, Asia Pacific
|
SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 30 April 2024 - Chubb today announced that Kate Burke has been promoted to Head of International Personal Lines (IPL), Asia Pacific, effective 1 May 2024.
About Chubb
Chubb is a world leader in insurance. With operations in 54 countries and territories, Chubb provides commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and supplemental health insurance, reinsurance and life insurance to a diverse group of clients. As an underwriting company, we assess, assume and manage risk with insight and discipline. We service and pay our claims fairly and promptly. The company is also defined by its extensive product and service offerings, broad distribution capabilities, exceptional financial strength and local operations globally. Parent company Chubb Limited is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: CB) and is a component of the S&P 500 index. Chubb maintains executive offices in Zurich, New York, London, Paris and other locations, and employs more than 40,000 people worldwide. Additional information can be found at: www.chubb.com.
