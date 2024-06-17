17.06.2024 07:00:11

Cicor changes the accounting policy for the treatment of goodwill

Cicor Technologies Ltd / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Cicor changes the accounting policy for the treatment of goodwill

17.06.2024 / 07:00 CET/CEST

Media Release

Bronschhofen, June 17, 2024 – Cicor Technologies Ltd. (SIX Swiss Exchange: CICN) changes the accounting policy for the treatment of Goodwill in the consolidated financial statements.

In recent years, it has become standard practice for companies applying Swiss GAAP FER to offset goodwill against equity. For this reason, and to facilitate comparability with other stock listed companies, the Board of Directors of Cicor Technologies Ltd. (Cicor) has decided that, from January 1, 2024, goodwill from acquisitions will be offset directly against shareholders' equity at the time of acquisition, using the accounting policy choice provided in Swiss GAAP FER 30 "Consolidated financial statements". This is the consequence of the successful implementation of Cicor's growth strategy through acquisitions. The impact of theoretical capitalization and amortization, including any impairment arising from the assessment of recoverability, will be disclosed in the notes to the consolidated financial statements.

Previously goodwill was capitalized and amortized over its estimated useful life of five years. As this is a change in accounting policy, prior periods will be restated accordingly. Cicor previously reported the alternative performance measures "Core EBIT", "Core net profit" and "Core earnings per share", which excluded the amortization of goodwill and other intangible assets that were capitalized as part of an acquisition. These Core results will no longer be reported. These changes in financial reporting will simplify the communication with stakeholders and will be applied for the first time in the half-year report 2024 to be published on July 24, 2024.

The table below shows the main changes following application the new accounting policy for goodwill on the consolidated financial statements for the first six and the full twelve months 2023:

Contact
Cicor Management AG
Gebenloostrasse 15
CH-9552 Bronschhofen


Media & Investor Relations
Phone +41 71 913 73 00
Email: media@cicor.com

The Cicor Group is a globally active provider of full-cycle electronic solutions from research and development to manufacturing and supply chain management. Cicor’s approximately 3,200 employees at 19 locations are serving leaders from the medical, industrial and aerospace & defence industries. Cicor creates value to its customers through the combination of customer-specific development solutions, high-tech components, as well as electronic device manufacturing. The shares of Cicor Technologies Ltd. are traded at the SIX Swiss Exchange (CICN). For further information, please visit the website www.cicor.com.


End of Media Release
Language: English
Company: Cicor Technologies Ltd
c/o Cicor Management AG, Gebenloostraße 15
9552 Bronschhofen
Switzerland
Phone: +41719137300
Fax: +41719137301
E-mail: info@cicor.com
Internet: www.cicor.com
ISIN: CH0008702190
Valor: 870219
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 1924759

 
End of News EQS News Service

1924759  17.06.2024 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1924759&application_name=news&site_id=finanzen_net~~~069d1026-6a45-454f-953c-2a2c4451f1d6

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Cicor Technologies Ltd.mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Cicor Technologies Ltd.mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Cicor Technologies Ltd. 47,75 -8,35% Cicor Technologies Ltd.

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX und DAX freundlich erwartete -- Asiens Börsen uneinheitlich
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Markt legen zum Wochenstart zu. Die Börsen in Fernost zeigen am Freitag unterschiedliche Tendenzen.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  - Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen