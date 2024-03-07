Cigna Group Raises Long-term Average Annual Adj. EPS Growth Target - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - The Cigna Group (CI) increased its long-term average annual adjusted EPS growth target to 10%-14%. Also, the company reaffirmed its 2024 adjusted EPS guidance of at least $28.25.

The company also announced a series of solutions: Express Scripts by Evernorth; Evernorth Behavioral Health; and Evernorth Health Services. Evernorth is launching the industry's first financial guarantee for GLP-1s through EncircleRx. Evernorth Behavioral Care Group provides value-based, outcome-driven care through a simpler care delivery experience. Evernorth Health Services plans to have a Humira biosimilar available for $0 out of pocket to eligible patients of its specialty pharmacy Accredo later in the current year.

