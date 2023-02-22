Civitas Resources, Inc. Announces Changes to Board of Directors

Civitas Resources, Inc. (NYSE: CIVI) ("Civitas” or the "Company”) today announced that Wouter van Kempen and Deborah Byers have been named Independent non-executive Chairman and Independent Director, respectively, of its Board of Directors. Independent Chairman Ben Dell and Brian Steck have elected to retire from the Board of Directors. The changes are effective February 22, 2023.

Chris Doyle, the Company’s President and CEO, said, "On behalf of the Board and our company, we are thankful for Ben and Brian’s leadership and the numerous contributions they have made toward our success. As we worked to efficiently integrate companies, their strategic counsel and expertise strengthened the process and positioned us well both operationally and financially. We are pleased to welcome Wouter and Deborah and are confident that their leadership and diverse experience will add immediate value to our Board and company.”

Mr. Dell, said, "I am immensely proud of what the company has accomplished over the last two years as we defined a new E&P model that prioritizes capital discipline, free cash flow and sustainable returns to investors, as well as the integration of leading ESG practices. I would like to thank Brian for his leadership and partnership which was instrumental as we set the vision for the company’s future and the Board which has worked tirelessly to position Civitas as a thought leader in the sector. As a continuing shareholder, I am confident in Civitas’s future and look forward to supporting the company as it realizes the tremendous value in its equity.”

Mr. van Kempen, added, "I have admired Civitas’ vision and leadership in helping reorientate the industry away from its traditional model focused on growing production at the expense of balance sheets to the disciplined returned-focused model which has become the standard for thriving companies today. I look forward to working with my fellow Board members, management, and our talented team to ensure Civitas meets its vast potential.”

In addition to his role as non-executive Independent Board Chairman, Mr. van Kempen, 53, will serve on the Compensation and Nominating and Corporate Governance Committees. He has extensive experience across the energy industry, including oil and gas, renewables, power generation and industrial equipment manufacturing. In his most recent role, Mr. van Kempen was the Chairman, President and CEO of DCP Midstream, a Fortune 500 energy company, from January 2013 ­to December 2022. Previously, he was President and COO of DCP Midstream. Mr. van Kempen has held global, senior positions in finance, mergers and acquisitions and P&L leadership roles at General Electric from 1993 to 2003, and Duke Energy from 2003 to 2010. He graduated from Erasmus University Rotterdam with a Master of Science degree in Business Economics.

Ms. Byers, 61, will serve on Civitas’ Audit and ESG Committees. Following 36 years of service in Public Accounting, she retired in July 2022 as a Partner from Ernst & Young LLP (EY). From July 2018 to her retirement, she was Americas Industry Leader overseeing the markets and growth strategy across EY’s primary industry segments. Ms. Byers was EY’s Houston Office Managing Partner and US Energy Leader from July 2013 to July 2018, and Managing Partner of the Southwest Region Strategy & Transactions business unit from July 2008 to July 2013. In these roles, she helped lead global energy markets and partnered with corporations and investment funds in all phases of energy investment across the sector. Ms. Byers holds a BBA from Baylor University and is a Certified Public Accountant.

About Civitas Resources, Inc.

Civitas Resources, Inc. is Colorado’s first carbon neutral oil and gas producer and is focused on developing and producing crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Colorado’s Denver-Julesburg Basin. The Company is committed to pursuing compelling economic returns and cash flow while delivering best-in-class cost leadership and capital efficiency. Civitas is dedicated to safety, environmental responsibility, and implementing industry leading practices to create a positive local impact. For more information about Civitas, please visit www.civitasresources.com.

