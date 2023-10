Civitas Resources, Inc. Schedules Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Release and Conference Call

Civitas Resources, Inc. (NYSE: CIVI) ("Civitas” or the "Company”), today announced plans to release its third quarter 2023 operating and financial results after market close on Tuesday, November 7, 2023. A conference call to discuss these results is planned for 8 a.m. MT (10 a.m. ET), Wednesday, November 8, 2023. A live webcast and replay of this event will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at www.civitasresources.com. Dial-in information for the conference call is included below.

Phone Number Passcode Live participant 888-510-2535 4872770

About Civitas Resources, Inc.

Civitas Resources, Inc. is an independent, domestic oil and gas producer focused on development of its premier assets in the Denver-Julesburg (DJ) and Permian basins. The Company has a proven business model combining capital discipline, a strong balance sheet, sustainable cash flow generation and peer-leading cash returns to shareholders. Civitas employs leading ESG practices and is Colorado’s first carbon neutral oil and gas producer. For more information about Civitas, please visit www.civitasresources.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231019091414/en/