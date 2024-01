Civitas Resources Appoints Brad Whitmarsh to Lead Investor Relations Program

Civitas Resources, Inc. (NYSE: CIVI) ("Civitas” or the "Company”) today announced that Brad Whitmarsh has joined Civitas as Vice President, Investor Relations. Mr. Whitmarsh will report to Chief Financial Officer Marianella Foschi and will serve as the primary liaison between the Company and the investment community.

Mr. Whitmarsh joins Civitas with more than 20 years of leadership experience in the oil and gas industry. Prior to Civitas, Mr. Whitmarsh most recently served as Vice President, Investor Relations for Denbury Inc., a U.S. focused producer utilizing carbon dioxide (CO 2 ) via enhanced oil recovery to produce carbon-negative oil. Prior to Denbury Inc., Mr. Whitmarsh was with Noble Energy Inc., as its Vice President of Investor Relations. Noble Energy, Inc. had extensive U.S. unconventional resource operations, including in the DJ Basin of Colorado and Permian Basin of Texas. Mr. Whitmarsh holds a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in Accounting from Texas A&M University.

Mr. Whitmarsh can be reached at 832-736-8909, bwhitmarsh@civiresources.com.

About Civitas Resources, Inc.

Civitas Resources, Inc. is an independent, domestic oil and gas producer focused on development of its premier assets in the Denver-Julesburg ("DJ”) and Permian Basins. Civitas has a proven business model combining capital discipline, a strong balance sheet, cash flow generation and sustainable cash returns to shareholders. Civitas employs leading ESG practices and is Colorado’s first carbon neutral oil and gas producer. For more information about Civitas, please visit www.civitasresources.com.

