Cleveland-Cliffs Aktie

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WKN DE: A2DVSM / ISIN: US1858991011

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19.10.2026 12:37:37

Cleveland-Cliffs Reports Net Income In Q3

(RTTNews) - Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF) reported third quarter GAAP net income of $165 million, or $0.26 per diluted share, compared to a loss of $234 million or $0.51 per share, prior year. Adjusted EBITDA was $612 million, compared to $143 million, last year. The company recorded an adjusted net income of $0.28 per share compared to a loss of $0.45, last year. Revenues increased to $5.61 billion from $4.73 billion, prior year. As of September 30, 2026, the company had $3.2 billion in total liquidity.

The company expects fourth-quarter adjusted EBITDA to be approximately $715 million, an increase from the third quarter. The company projects 2027 adjusted EBITDA to exceed $4 billion.

"We continued to reduce debt in third quarter and, with amplified free cash flow in fourth quarter and property sale proceeds, we expect a major debt reduction in the fourth quarter. With all that, we remain on track to reach our leverage target of under 2.5x net debt to EBITDA by the middle of next year," said Cliffs' Chairman and CEO, Lourenco Goncalves.

In pre-market trading on NYSE, Cleveland-Cliffs shares are up 13.28 percent to $13.76.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

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Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. 11,87 10,93% Cleveland-Cliffs Inc.

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