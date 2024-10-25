Cloud, Mobile, GenAI Driving ADM Growth in Germany

Germany’s growing reliance on cloud computing and mobile applications is driving increased demand for application development and maintenance services, according to a new research report published today by Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm.

The 2024 ISG Provider Lens™ Next-Gen ADM Services report for Germany finds the growing demand for software services is being fueled by digital transformation initiatives, industry 4.0 adoption and increasing need for mobile applications in such areas as e-commerce, finance, healthcare and entertainment.

The market for mobile apps in Germany is booming, surging 78 percent over a four-year period, the report notes. Amid this expansion, enterprises are seeking more localized expertise from ADM partners, to ensure high security standards, compliance with regional regulations, and the ability to adapt software to the cultural nuances of end users.

"Our German clients are increasingly demanding customized platforms and solutions that address the specific market requirements of the regions and localities where they do business,” said Matthias Paletta, director, technology modernization, for ISG in Germany. "These enterprises are seeking partners with localized expertise, who can tailor their services to meet these demands.”

Germany has emerged as Europe’s largest cloud computing market, growing at a 25 percent annual rate. This rapid growth is reshaping the application development landscape, with developers increasingly focused on cloud-native applications, microservices-based architectures, and serverless computing. The need for scalability, flexibility and cost-effectiveness is paramount.

Security is also a top concern. Germany is Europe’s second-largest market for security technology and places a strong emphasis on cybersecurity in applications development. The government’s High-Tech Strategy actively supports security-oriented research projects, influencing development practices toward secure coding, robust authentication mechanisms and enhanced data protection.

With the second-largest number of startup firms in all of Europe, Germany is among the world’s principal centers of innovation in fields such as generative AI (GenAI). However, the country needs more skilled practitioners capable of training large language models (LLM) to adapt to the often unique, detailed and distinctive requirements of the German language.

Germany faces a significant shortage of skilled software developers, particularly in data engineering, software engineering and DevOps, the report says. Companies are addressing this issue by investing in training programs, partnering with educational institutions and exploring remote work options to access a wider talent pool.

"What is required of German enterprises today is to make their innovations teachable to a new generation of developers,” said Jan Erik Aase, partner and global leader, ISG Provider Lens Research. "There is enormous potential value in the human capital they could be cultivating. Modern application development platforms can help them achieve this.”

The report notes that the German federal government is actively promoting digital transformation in schools and public administration. This initiative is creating new opportunities for application developers in the public sector, focusing on e-government solutions, digital education platforms and smart city applications.

For more insights into how the evolution of Germany’s business and regulatory environment is placing stress on its developer workforce, and ISG’s advice for addressing these challenges, see the ISG Provider Lens™ Focal Points briefing, available on this webpage.

The 2024 ISG Provider Lens™ Next-gen ADM Services report for Germany evaluates the capabilities of 24 providers in a single quadrant, Agile Application Development Projects. The report names Allgeier, Computacenter, DATAGROUP, Materna, msg systems, and Zeiss Digital Innovation as leaders in this quadrant.

In addition, Coforge and PCG are named as Rising Stars — companies with a "promising portfolio” and "high future potential” by ISG’s definition — in this Agile Projects quadrant.

In the area of customer experience, Persistent Systems is named the global ISG CX Star Performer for 2024 among ADM Services providers. Persistent Systems earned the highest customer satisfaction scores in ISG's Voice of the Customer survey, part of the ISG Star of Excellence™ program, the premier quality recognition for the technology and business services industry.

A customized version of the report is available from Materna.

The 2024 ISG Provider Lens™ Next-Gen ADM Services report for Germany is available to subscribers or for one-time purchase on this webpage.

