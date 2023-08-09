Cloud Computing Remains a Top Priority for Brazilian Firms

The expanding Google Cloud partner ecosystem is fundamentally transforming the Brazilian cloud computing market as a growing number of enterprises opt for multicloud solutions, according to a new research report published today by Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm.

The 2023 ISG Provider Lens™ Google Cloud Partner Ecosystem report for Brazil finds that despite a global decline in IT spending, the Brazilian cloud market remains the most active in Latin America. Rather than abandoning cloud initiatives or putting them on hold, companies in Brazil are looking to Google for new and better ways to optimize their committed cloud capacity, the ISG report says.

"Google’s relationship with its partners is a reciprocal one,” said Bernie Hoecker, partner, enterprise cloud transformation leader, ISG. "Both parties benefit from each other’s expertise and technological prowess.”

Enterprises in Brazil and elsewhere are increasingly turning toward a multicloud strategy, seeking to diversify their services across multiple cloud providers, the ISG report says. Although Google is currently still the smallest of the top three public cloud providers, a solid reputation for advanced computing, big data and ML and AI solutions has helped it to narrow the gap in recent years, ISG says.

A pioneer in generative AI, Google has been establishing strategic partnerships, recently announcing an offering of consulting services and tools aimed at enabling customers to make the most of AI to identify trends, summarize information, automate processes and generate content, the ISG report says.

Providers can play a key role in multicloud environments, the ISG report says. They can offer guidance in defining migration strategies, optimizing workloads, implementing best practices and integrating disparate cloud platforms. The result is seamless data transfer, application connectivity and workload migration as well as compatibility and interoperability between different cloud services, the report says.

Google has sought to speed up the process with Anthos, a cloud-centric, cloud-agnostic container platform that provides significant gains in agility by enabling users to rapidly build new applications and upgrade legacy ones, ISG says.

"Vendor lock-in is always a potential pitfall,” said Jan Erik Aase, partner and global leader, ISG Provider Lens Research. "Google Cloud is an attractive option for enterprises looking to avoid over-reliance on a single platform and to increase their negotiating power by adopting multicloud strategies.”

The report also examines why Google Cloud can be a strong choice for companies looking to incorporate sustainability into their operations.

The 2023 ISG Provider Lens™ Google Cloud Partner Ecosystem report for Brazil evaluates the capabilities of 24 providers across five quadrants: Managed Services, Implementation and Integration Services, Data Analytics and Machine Learning, SAP Workloads and Workspace Services.

The report names Accenture as a Leader in all five quadrants, while Deloitte, IPNET and SantoDigital are named as Leaders in three quadrants each. BRQ, Engineering, Qi Network and Sauter are named as Leaders in two quadrants each, while Capgemini, Gentrop, HVAR, Movti, TIVIT and V8.Tech are named as Leaders in one quadrant each.

In addition, Atos, BRQ, Movti, Sauter and V8.Tech are named as Rising Stars — companies with a "promising portfolio” and "high future potential” by ISG’s definition — in one quadrant each.

Customized versions of the report are available from HVAR and Movti.

The 2023 ISG Provider Lens™ Google Cloud Partner Ecosystem report for Brazil is available to subscribers or for one-time purchase on this webpage.

