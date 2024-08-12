12.08.2024 14:17:33

CMA Announces In-depth Investigation On Acquisition Of CWT Holdings By Global Business Travel

(RTTNews) - The CMA announced it has referred the anticipated acquisition by Global Business Travel Group, Inc of CWT Holdings, for an in-depth investigation, on the basis that, on the information currently available to it, it is or may be the case that this merger may be expected to result in a substantial lessening of competition within a market or markets in the United Kingdom.

On 30 July, the CMA said the merger will be referred for a phase 2 investigation unless the parties offer acceptable undertakings to address competition concerns. On 6 August, GBT informed the CMA that it would not offer undertakings to the CMA.

The CMA has decided to refer the merger to its chair for the constitution of a group to conduct a phase 2 investigation.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Global Business Travel Group Inc Registered Shs -A-mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Global Business Travel Group Inc Registered Shs -A-mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Global Business Travel Group Inc Registered Shs -A- 6,54 -1,21% Global Business Travel Group Inc Registered Shs -A-

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Dow schlussendlich schwächer -- ATX beendet Handel im Plus -- DAX schließt wenig bewegt -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneins
An den US-Börsen ging es am Montag in unterschiedliche Richtungen. Der heimische Aktienmarkt präsentierte sich zum Wochenstart freundlich. In Deutschland pendelte der DAX derweil um die Nulllinie. Die asiatischen Märkte fanden am Montag keine gemeinsamen Vorzeichen.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  - Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen