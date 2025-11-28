CME Trading Halts After Cooling Failure At Chicago Data Center

(RTTNews) - CME Group, Inc. (CME) unexpectedly stopped working on Friday due to a cooling-system failure at a CyrusOne data center, which affected several key markets.

While bonds and metals slowly started trading again in the early hours, stock index futures remained on hold, with a full resumption expected around 8:30 a.m. ET.

CME mentioned that support teams were on the ground trying to fix the issues and cautioned that there might be delays in price updates once the markets reconnect. CyrusOne confirmed that a failure in their chiller plant was the cause and stated that teams were working non-stop to get cooling back up and running.

Traders in both Asia and Europe felt the disruption, though some pointed out that it happened during a generally slower trading period.

CME closed Wednesday's trading at $280.87, up $3.89 or 1.40 percent on the Nasdaq.