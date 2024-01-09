|
09.01.2024 15:44:55
CNH Industrial Announces Streamlining Of Leadership Structure
(RTTNews) - CNH Industrial N.V. (CNHI) Tuesday announces that it is streamlining its leadership structure.
Effective immediately, the company is reducing the size of and realigning the Senior Leadership Team, which will henceforth be known as the Global Leadership Team (GLT).
The GLT will be the company's operational decision-making body responsible for driving the performance of the company's businesses and executing strategic priorities.
Regional and support function leaders will now report directly into the GLT-led organizations to ensure rapid and improved customer-centric decision making.
"We are confident this enhanced leadership structure will better support our customers while augmenting operational efficiency and execution. With heightened focus, this GLT will accelerate delivery of our strategic priorities and drive increased value for our shareholders," said Scott W. Wine, CEO at CNH. "This transition and all our strategic activities have the common goal of ensuring a bright future for CNH."
